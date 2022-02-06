My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

