Nano (XNO) Market Cap Tops $294.35 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $294.35 million and $20.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011674 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

