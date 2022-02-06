Nasdacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,303.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $56,562.34 and $7,303.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,205,069 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

