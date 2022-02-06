Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 34.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,413 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 821,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,120. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.