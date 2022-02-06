National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of National Beverage worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 21.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 106.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $42.58 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

