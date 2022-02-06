National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of National Retail Properties worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

