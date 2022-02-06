Natixis Acquires 10,904 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.