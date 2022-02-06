Natixis Acquires 135,848 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Natixis lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 233.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.18% of First Solar worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

First Solar stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.