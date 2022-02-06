Natixis Acquires 31,780 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,194.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Generac worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average of $398.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

