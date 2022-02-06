Natixis Acquires 89,800 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Natixis raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.41% of CareDx worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

