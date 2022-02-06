Natixis Acquires New Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,018,000. Natixis owned about 0.08% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

NYSE RNG opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

