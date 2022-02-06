Natixis Acquires Shares of 104,926 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

