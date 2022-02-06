Natixis Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,967 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.