Natixis Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.82% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

