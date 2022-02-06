Natixis Buys 216,134 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Natixis increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 466.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 216,134 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.