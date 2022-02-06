Natixis Buys 94,044 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Natixis raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1,110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.