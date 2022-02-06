Natixis Buys New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,846,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

