Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

