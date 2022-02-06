Natixis Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in eBay were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

