Natixis Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BCE were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.