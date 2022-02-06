Natixis Has $14.48 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,439 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $180.30 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.