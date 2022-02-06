Natixis Has $15.51 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

