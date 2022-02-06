Natixis Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.42% of Perficient worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

