Natixis Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.42% of Perficient worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perficient (PRFT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.