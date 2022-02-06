Natixis Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $336.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

