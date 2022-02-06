Natixis Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,737 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.34% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,301 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 151.38%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.