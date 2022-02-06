Natixis Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,395 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.32% of Change Healthcare worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

