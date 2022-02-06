Natixis Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 785.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,597.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,757.59. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.07.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

