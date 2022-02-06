Natixis Increases Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Natixis increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.91% of GCM Grosvenor worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.81 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

