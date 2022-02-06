Natixis Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MSCI were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $357,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $554.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

