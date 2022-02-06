Natixis Invests $15.91 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $97,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $321.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

