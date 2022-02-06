Natixis Invests $16.11 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $281.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.