Natixis Invests $16.65 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Natixis bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 468,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of XPeng as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

