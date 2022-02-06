Natixis Invests $18.87 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Natixis acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 86.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

