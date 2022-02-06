Natixis Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177,924 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corning were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

