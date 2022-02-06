Natixis Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Natixis cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,455 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.48% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 181,887 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

