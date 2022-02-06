Natixis Makes New $15.63 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

