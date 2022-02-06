Natixis Makes New $17.66 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,000. Natixis owned 0.06% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 250,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,364,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

