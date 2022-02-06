Natixis Purchases 185,402 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,402 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

