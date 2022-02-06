Natixis Purchases 32,333 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $126.86 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

