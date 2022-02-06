Natixis Purchases 69,556 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.23% of Denali Therapeutics worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

DNLI stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 241.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,071. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

