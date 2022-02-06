Natixis Purchases 70,532 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,532 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

