Natixis Purchases 75,923 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $7,600,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

