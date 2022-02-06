Natixis Purchases 83,540 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

