Natixis Reduces Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.72% of Progress Software worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after buying an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,355,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 170,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

