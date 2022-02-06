Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965,238 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,473,000 after buying an additional 1,845,940 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,035,000 after buying an additional 1,813,517 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

