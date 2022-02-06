Natixis Sells 45,500 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Natixis decreased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.24% of DCP Midstream worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

