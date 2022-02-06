Natixis Sells 458,760 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,760 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Discovery worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

