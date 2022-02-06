Natixis Sells 848,117 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848,117 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $11,082,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

