Natixis Sells 977,712 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,712 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Aramark worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aramark by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.76 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.