Natixis Takes $15.15 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.